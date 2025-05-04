Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 811k

One of the many third-party games announced during the big Switch 2 reveal was the Monster Hunter-like game Wild Hearts S by Koei Tecmo.

The original release was originally published on other platforms with the help of EA and now the publishing responsibilities are completely in the hands of Koei Temco.

With the game now locked in for the Switch successor this July, the team has taken the time to detail the differences you can expect in this new version.



coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on July 25th.



Announced today at



Hunt down giant beasts inside a fantasy world inspired by Feudal Japan. Fight in a squad up to 4 players ⚔



▼HD Ver.pic.twitter.com/Rt3Mm6zx2h Hunting Action Game "WILD HEARTS S"coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on July 25th.Announced today at #NintendoDirect Hunt down giant beasts inside a fantasy world inspired by Feudal Japan. Fight in a squad up to 4 players ⚔▼HD Ver. https://t.co/Jjh17zSIqF #WildHeartsS April 2, 2025

Here's the full rundown via Koei Tecmo's official website:

Wild Hearts S

Gameplay

The maximum number of players for both online and local play has been increased from 3 to 4 players. Cross-platform multiplayer is not supported. Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) required for online play. An EA account is not necessary.

The product does not include voice chat or text chat features. (You can utilise the "Game Chat" feature available on Nintendo Switch™ 2.)

The update of additional beasts and modes in “WILD HEARTS” is included from the start.

This product does not include additional weapons, Karakuri, or beasts.

HDR is not supported.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the parameters of specific weapons and armor, making it easier to challenge high-difficulty bosses in the early stages by optimizing relevant equipment.

Modified the mechanics of how beasts escape based on damage and also reduced frequency of their escapes.

Bonuses

The following bonuses included in the “WILD HEARTS Karakuri Edition” will be included in “WILD HEARTS S”. Two full cosmetic armor sets ”Karakuri Samurai Cladding” and ”Karakuri Ninja Cladding” One decorative ”Tsukumo Lantern” Three emotes ”Fighting Spirit”, ”Conch” and ”Grovel”

The following pre-order bonuses included in the “WILD HEARTS” will be included in “WILD HEARTS S”. One emote ”Ferocious Kemono” Perk 1-5 Stamp



Here's a bit more about Wild Hearts S for the Switch 2: