Repair firm iFixit has performed a full teardown of the Switch 2's Pro Controller, delivering a scathing review of the repairability and potential durability of the accessory. Ultimately, it calls the Pro Controller a "p**s-poor excuse for a controller".

But why? Well, watching the video reveals just how tricky it is to actually get into the Pro Controller, with Nintendo applying adhesives to the front faceplate, lots of hidden screws, and thumb-grips that need "an uncomfortable amount of force to remove". Essentially, iFixit believes that the work required to simply reach the controller's battery for potential replacement is far too difficult for the average consumer.

Then, of course, we have the potential issue of stick drift. iFixit believes the potentiometer stick technology used in the Switch 2's Pro Controller means it will likely still be prone to drifting. That said, it says that the sticks themselves are slightly easier to remove than that of the original Switch Pro Controller.

As for the good news (if you can call it good news), the headphone jack is fully modular and easily removable. In fact, iFixit says that this is probably the only positive that it can muster when it comes to assessing the Pro Controller.

In conclusion, iFixit points to cheaper controllers such as the Elves 2 Pro from Gulikit as accessories that accomplish much more at a lower price, including the additions of TMR and Hall Effect sticks.

Now, in practice, the Pro Controller for the Switch 2 is astoundingly comfortable to use, with excellent-feeling sticks and a strong d-pad. However, as time goes on and more folks find the need to repair their controllers, it seems Nintendo has made it about as difficult as possible to actually get into the bloomin' things.