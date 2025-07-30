We had a lot of respect for Date Everything when it arrived on Switch earlier this year. This bonkers dating sim boasted a monster voice cast with portfolios spanning Final Fantasy, Persona, Fire Emblem and more, but it was let down by some heartbreaking performance issues. Fortunately, the latest Switch update — which developer Sassy Chap Games calls a "mega patch" — should clear some of that up.
The latest update bundles three previous hotfixes into one bug break-up package. Those bugs have clearly been the target of this one, with the "mega patch" fixing a lot of issues in the game's multiple endings, and adding an overall performance boost to the Switch version.
The full patch notes were shared on the Team17 website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:
Date Everything Hotfix 2
Platform exclusive changes
Nintendo Switch
- Optimisation to boost performance and prevent crashes.
- Added a save backup system to recover from corrupted saves
Nintendo Switch Backlogged Hotfix 1 changes
- Fixed an issue with the Date-a-dex, where the scrolling sound effect would persist on the Date-a-dex menu screen.
- Fixed blocking issues affecting the Hate Everything Achievement. These fixes include:
- Fixed an issue with Abel's Hate ending, where players were unable to obtain this if they had already experienced the Hate ending with Dasha.
- Fixed an issue with obtaining Jerry's Hate ending, which causes Cam to break.
- Fixed an issue with the Hero Hime, where players were unable to unlock the Hero Hime when following the the 100 Hate Endings path.
- Fixed an issue where some players was unable to obtain friendship status with Timothy.
- Fixed an issue with the Scandalabra, where the candle kiss animation failed for some players.
- Fixed an issue with Jerry's carousel, which did not appear for every ending.
- Fixed an issue with Chairemi, where the unique friendship pose for Chairemi was missing.
- Fixed a font issue where incorrect letters would appear in one of Dasha's text dialogue lines.
- Fixed various VO-text mismatches and typos.
Consoles
- Fixed Date-a-Dex scroll not always working
- Fixed glitched dateable shadows on Date-a-Dex screen
PC (Steam/WinStore)
- Adjusted mouse and movement input to reduce delay
Fixed dialogue loops and blockers on all platforms
- Fixed Scandalabra’s Realization path
- Fixed Skylar’s final love soft-lock, Reggie will appear without using candies
- Fixed Dorian’s Love ending if attic was unlocked early
- Fixed conditional issues with couples that blocked Reggie’s app
- Fixed a softlock with Wyndolyn on one window that required SPECS
- Fixed an issue where Benhwa could not be Realized due to being blocked by Abel, even though he was already Realized
- Fixed Shelley Unfurnished Business blocker
- Fixed Mac & Keith Unfurnished Business blocker
- Fixed Washford & Drysdale Unfurnished Business blocker
- Fixed repeated dialogue during Tinfoilhat and David Most events on the first Thursday
- Fixed an issue about Realizing Skylar when all love endings are achieved, as well as all other characters Realized
- Fixed Interactions with Beverly ending abruptly
- Fixed Mateo’s repeating Inanimals dialogue
- Fixed a softlock occurring when interacting with Beverly for the eighth time.
- Fixed the Wednesday dialogue with Chairemi ending abruptly
- Fixed Gaia dialogue loop
- Fixed Dasha blocking Abel’s Realization
- Fixed Dasha dialogue stuck in a loop after love confession
- Fixed Lyric Conversations Ending Abruptly
- Fixed Vaughn dialogue loop bug after love ending
- Fixed a bug where Airyn could not be Awakened
- Fixed Arma dialogue loops
- Fixed an issue where Tony could not be Realised due to being blocked by Tina, even though she was already realised
- Fixed an issue where Lux could be Realised after a Hate ending
- Fixed Dorian-Sinclaire unfurnished business bug
- Fixed SPECS candies and points given to character
- Fixed Vaughn ending not being reverted when using candy
- Fixed Eddie and Volt candy not changing status to Friends
- Fixed Mikey’s items giving 100 in SPECS points
- Fixed Parker giving his SPECS points to Empathy instead of Charm
- Fixed Teddy not giving 5 points to Empathy
- Fixed Charm points not fully awarded despite completing all endings
- Fixed relationships reverting to Hate after using candy to change to Friends
- Removed the need to have SPECS points to select some options with Arma
Fixed on all platforms
- Various Date-a-Dex journal entries fixed
- Balance change for Airyn - initial '…' option is only available if player has chosen ten '…' options throughout playthrough.
- Fixed visual glitch with trapdoor and rug
- Improved the randomness of Skylar endgame hints and made sure it doesn't softlock
- Polished text box and Dateviator reticle
- Added a collider so player can't leave house through kitchen window
- Fixed dumbbell's rack collider so player can't go to roof
- Updated collectible asset details
- Added missing examine texts for some objects: shelf on piano room, bathtub, junk items inside office drawer, book in office, iron, ironing board
- Updated credits music
- Fixed some couple's postcards that had name typos
- Fixed some dialogues where the wrong pronoun was used
- Phone backgrounds now save properly
- Fixed VO-text mismatches
- Fixed examine text for keepsakes were showing the wrong text for some assets
- Fixed an issue where collectables could be wiped when switching between save files
- Fixed Parker Sandy Kingdom Sneeze Cheat Dialogue Bug
- Fixed incorrect dice roll outcomes in Sandy Kingdom
- Mitchell's sprite disappears for a while during the dialogue in Daisuke sushi spot
- Fixed player's responses covering Dolly in one dialogue
- Fixed softlock during Drysdale & Washford scene reunion scene
- Fixed getting stuck between the shelf and the treadmill after talking to Kristof
- Bobby Pinn is not in the Attic after the 3rd interaction in the Office
- Daisuke Remains Unlocked and Unnamed After Initial Glitched Interaction
- Changed background for Dolly’s second encounter
- Fixed a dialogue with Koa triggering incorrect love status on next character
- Fixed boss battle with Dishy permanently changing player name (though adding '87' is still intended)
- Fixed triggering the wrong interaction with Tiny Dorian
- Fixed Miranda blank text box return state
- Fixed a soft lock with Wyndolyn when talking about pizza
- Fixed and issue with Chairemi’s post Realization narration
- Fixed Eddie & Volt's Realized image in Date-a-Dex
- Removed Cluckles from scene when getting a hate ending with Stefan and Reggie shows up
- Fixed bobby's attic location
- Fixed music player app frequency and resonance
- Fixed Stefan's missing collectable in dialogue
- Added another camera angle for Holly in the gym
- Fixed spotlights remaining in conversations
- Fixed Jonathan not being highlighted during Date-a-Dev
- Fixed I, Ronaldini magical collectables not leaving the screen
- Fixed River not appearing in laundry room
- Fixed Keith safe status dialogue variable.