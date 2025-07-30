We had a lot of respect for Date Everything when it arrived on Switch earlier this year. This bonkers dating sim boasted a monster voice cast with portfolios spanning Final Fantasy, Persona, Fire Emblem and more, but it was let down by some heartbreaking performance issues. Fortunately, the latest Switch update — which developer Sassy Chap Games calls a "mega patch" — should clear some of that up.

The latest update bundles three previous hotfixes into one bug break-up package. Those bugs have clearly been the target of this one, with the "mega patch" fixing a lot of issues in the game's multiple endings, and adding an overall performance boost to the Switch version.

Hello Loves 🥰 Two things... 💾 Hotfix 2.1 is LIVE on all platforms, addressing save-related issues. 🔴 Nintendo Switch Mega Patch is LIVE! This includes Hotfix 2.1, 2 and 1 — all bundled into one patch for you 💘 Full patch notes for Nintendo Switch players: www.team17.com/news/date-ev... — Date Everything! (@dateeverythinggame.bsky.social) 2025-07-30T16:22:23.986Z

The full patch notes were shared on the Team17 website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Date Everything Hotfix 2

Platform exclusive changes

Nintendo Switch

Optimisation to boost performance and prevent crashes.

Added a save backup system to recover from corrupted saves



Nintendo Switch Backlogged Hotfix 1 changes

Fixed an issue with the Date-a-dex, where the scrolling sound effect would persist on the Date-a-dex menu screen.





Fixed blocking issues affecting the Hate Everything Achievement. These fixes include:



Fixed an issue with Abel's Hate ending, where players were unable to obtain this if they had already experienced the Hate ending with Dasha. Fixed an issue with obtaining Jerry's Hate ending, which causes Cam to break.



Fixed an issue with the Hero Hime, where players were unable to unlock the Hero Hime when following the the 100 Hate Endings path.





Fixed an issue where some players was unable to obtain friendship status with Timothy.





Fixed an issue with the Scandalabra, where the candle kiss animation failed for some players.

Fixed an issue with Jerry's carousel, which did not appear for every ending.





Fixed an issue with Chairemi, where the unique friendship pose for Chairemi was missing.





Fixed a font issue where incorrect letters would appear in one of Dasha's text dialogue lines.





Fixed various VO-text mismatches and typos.

Consoles

Fixed Date-a-Dex scroll not always working

Fixed glitched dateable shadows on Date-a-Dex screen



PC (Steam/WinStore)

Adjusted mouse and movement input to reduce delay



Fixed dialogue loops and blockers on all platforms

Fixed Scandalabra’s Realization path

Fixed Skylar’s final love soft-lock, Reggie will appear without using candies

Fixed Dorian’s Love ending if attic was unlocked early

Fixed conditional issues with couples that blocked Reggie’s app

Fixed a softlock with Wyndolyn on one window that required SPECS

Fixed an issue where Benhwa could not be Realized due to being blocked by Abel, even though he was already Realized

Fixed Shelley Unfurnished Business blocker

Fixed Mac & Keith Unfurnished Business blocker

Fixed Washford & Drysdale Unfurnished Business blocker

Fixed repeated dialogue during Tinfoilhat and David Most events on the first Thursday

Fixed an issue about Realizing Skylar when all love endings are achieved, as well as all other characters Realized

Fixed Interactions with Beverly ending abruptly

Fixed Mateo’s repeating Inanimals dialogue

Fixed a softlock occurring when interacting with Beverly for the eighth time.

Fixed the Wednesday dialogue with Chairemi ending abruptly

Fixed Gaia dialogue loop

Fixed Dasha blocking Abel’s Realization

Fixed Dasha dialogue stuck in a loop after love confession

Fixed Lyric Conversations Ending Abruptly

Fixed Vaughn dialogue loop bug after love ending

Fixed a bug where Airyn could not be Awakened

Fixed Arma dialogue loops

Fixed an issue where Tony could not be Realised due to being blocked by Tina, even though she was already realised

Fixed an issue where Lux could be Realised after a Hate ending

Fixed Dorian-Sinclaire unfurnished business bug

Fixed SPECS candies and points given to character

Fixed Vaughn ending not being reverted when using candy

Fixed Eddie and Volt candy not changing status to Friends

Fixed Mikey’s items giving 100 in SPECS points

Fixed Parker giving his SPECS points to Empathy instead of Charm

Fixed Teddy not giving 5 points to Empathy

Fixed Charm points not fully awarded despite completing all endings

Fixed relationships reverting to Hate after using candy to change to Friends

Removed the need to have SPECS points to select some options with Arma

Fixed on all platforms

Various Date-a-Dex journal entries fixed

Balance change for Airyn - initial '…' option is only available if player has chosen ten '…' options throughout playthrough.

Fixed visual glitch with trapdoor and rug

Improved the randomness of Skylar endgame hints and made sure it doesn't softlock

Polished text box and Dateviator reticle

Added a collider so player can't leave house through kitchen window

Fixed dumbbell's rack collider so player can't go to roof

Updated collectible asset details

Added missing examine texts for some objects: shelf on piano room, bathtub, junk items inside office drawer, book in office, iron, ironing board

Updated credits music

Fixed some couple's postcards that had name typos

Fixed some dialogues where the wrong pronoun was used

Phone backgrounds now save properly

Fixed VO-text mismatches

Fixed examine text for keepsakes were showing the wrong text for some assets

Fixed an issue where collectables could be wiped when switching between save files

Fixed Parker Sandy Kingdom Sneeze Cheat Dialogue Bug

Fixed incorrect dice roll outcomes in Sandy Kingdom

Mitchell's sprite disappears for a while during the dialogue in Daisuke sushi spot

Fixed player's responses covering Dolly in one dialogue

Fixed softlock during Drysdale & Washford scene reunion scene

Fixed getting stuck between the shelf and the treadmill after talking to Kristof

Bobby Pinn is not in the Attic after the 3rd interaction in the Office

Daisuke Remains Unlocked and Unnamed After Initial Glitched Interaction

Changed background for Dolly’s second encounter

Fixed a dialogue with Koa triggering incorrect love status on next character

Fixed boss battle with Dishy permanently changing player name (though adding '87' is still intended)

Fixed triggering the wrong interaction with Tiny Dorian

Fixed Miranda blank text box return state

Fixed a soft lock with Wyndolyn when talking about pizza

Fixed and issue with Chairemi’s post Realization narration

Fixed Eddie & Volt's Realized image in Date-a-Dex

Removed Cluckles from scene when getting a hate ending with Stefan and Reggie shows up

Fixed bobby's attic location

Fixed music player app frequency and resonance

Fixed Stefan's missing collectable in dialogue

Added another camera angle for Holly in the gym

Fixed spotlights remaining in conversations

Fixed Jonathan not being highlighted during Date-a-Dev

Fixed I, Ronaldini magical collectables not leaving the screen

Fixed River not appearing in laundry room