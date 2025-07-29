Japanese developer ITL is returning to one of its DSiWare titles, Handy Hockey, and bringing it to the Switch 2 in just two days — on 31st July 2025 — for the bargain price of £5.00 / $7.00.

The original game launched as a DSiWare title back in 2010 and is a simple, neon-coloured air hockey game. However, it was exclusive to Japan. This version looks to be a polished-up version of the original, making it the first time it's available in the West.

On the official website, ITL confirms the game is entirely playable in Mouse Mode, and players can take one Joy-Con 2 each and use the mice to play against one another. Even cooler, you can place the Switch 2 screen on the table and play the game as though it were a real air hockey table.

Up to four players can take part in a match, and the game will also run at 120fps, making it one of the first games on the system to reach that cap.

Handy Hockey launches later this week on Switch 2. Will you be grabbing this one? Aim for the goal in the comments.