Art of Play, Boat Rocker Media, and the BBC have announced a new Danger Mouse game based on the hit cartoon series from the '80s.

Scheduled for launch in 2026, Danger Mouse will be a side-scrolling affair with 15 levels to work through. Co-op play will be available to include Penfold as a playable character, and the title is said to include "plenty of toilet humour", so we're definitely morbidly intrigued to see what that entails.

There's little else to note at the moment, but from the few screenshots available at the time of writing, the visuals actually look pretty cool; very faithful! We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one in the coming months.

For now, let's check out the key features:

- 15 Levels – Side-scrolling, arcade battle action, super danger-filled levels!

- Team Up – As Danger Mouse and Penfold in cooperative multiplayer to take on the Baron’s evil epic do-overs!

- Take Control – Of the iconic Mark IV to drive, dive, fly, and tap dance your way to victory again…!

- Plenty of Toilet Humor – But no potty mouth. Just incredibly dangerous foes to battle all over the globe!

- Time Wasters – Errr… um… We mean mini games. Yes. Mini games!

What are your thoughts on Danger Mouse so far? Will you be grabbing it on Switch? Let us know with a comment.