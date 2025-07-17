Art of Play, Boat Rocker Media, and the BBC have announced a new Danger Mouse game based on the hit cartoon series from the '80s.
Scheduled for launch in 2026, Danger Mouse will be a side-scrolling affair with 15 levels to work through. Co-op play will be available to include Penfold as a playable character, and the title is said to include "plenty of toilet humour", so we're definitely morbidly intrigued to see what that entails.
There's little else to note at the moment, but from the few screenshots available at the time of writing, the visuals actually look pretty cool; very faithful! We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one in the coming months.
For now, let's check out the key features:
- 15 Levels – Side-scrolling, arcade battle action, super danger-filled levels!
- Team Up – As Danger Mouse and Penfold in cooperative multiplayer to take on the Baron’s evil epic do-overs!
- Take Control – Of the iconic Mark IV to drive, dive, fly, and tap dance your way to victory again…!
- Plenty of Toilet Humor – But no potty mouth. Just incredibly dangerous foes to battle all over the globe!
- Time Wasters – Errr… um… We mean mini games. Yes. Mini games!
What are your thoughts on Danger Mouse so far? Will you be grabbing it on Switch? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 9
I know I'm being super pernickety here but this looks like it's based on the 2015 Danger Mouse reboot series, rather than the original 80s one. That sounds like Alexander Armstrong's voice, the logo is the modern one, and the art style is basically bang on the new version.
A licensed game that isn't Outright Games or Gamemill??
I might be into this. 15 levels sounds low though.
I don't really associate Danger Mouse with toilet humour? This looks like it could be decent though, better than that other Danger Mouse game on Switch anyway.
"Here I come to save the daaaaaaaaaaaay !"
Instant Cuphead thoughts! If the gameplay matches the look then I'll be happy.
Cor blimey! A few of us American kids got to watch DM on Nickelodeon back in the early-mid 80s I think. It was a goofy show, but no toilet humor! This game must be based on a reboot.
Color me mildly interested.
⚡️FRUIT DROPS!⚡️
@MJL if it was based on the original and they got David Jason to record VO, that alone would have been worth the asking price.
@Ellie-Moo
That was my thoughts on seeing this, if we did have similar gameplay, color me interested too.
Oh yes please. The Eighties Dangermouse cartoon is absolutely awesome. If this game even comes close then it will be great.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...