Borderlands 4, announced for Switch 2 back in the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April, finally has a release date on the newest Nintendo console.

We've known about the game's release date on PC, PS5, and Xbox for a while now, but in a video posted on social media, Randy Pitchford has confirmed that the Switch 2 version will follow shortly afterwards — on 3rd October 2025.

Pitchford manages to draw out the reveal in the video posted on X earlier today, but eventually alleviates fans' concerns about the game's portable port.

An important message regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4: pic.twitter.com/Wc5MwAU2bm July 22, 2025

So, we'll have to wait just an extra three weeks to get our hands on this one. Not bad at all!

Thankfully this was much better news than what has previously been circling Gearbox founder and CEO Pitchford previously. The industry icon was forced to defend a statement he made about game prices where he said "if you're a real fan, you'll find a way", in response to a potential $80 price tag.

