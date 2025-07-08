8BitDo, a company that arguably makes some of the finest third-party controllers for the Switch, has announced its new 'Pro 3' model.

Compatible with Switch 1 and Switch 2, it looks pretty familiar to the Pro 2 – why fix what isn't broken 'n' all that – but comes with a wealth of features that will hopefully justify the $69.99 price tag.

First up, we've got swappable ABXY buttons, so if you're keen to remap inputs for certain titles, then this should prove pretty useful. The Pro 3 also comes with its own charging dock, TMR analogue sticks, L4 and R4 bumpers, two back paddles, rumble support, gyro support, and hall effect triggers. Wowza!

It's currently available for pre-order via the official website and Amazon, with shipping estimated to begin on 12th August 2025.

Here's a look at all features for the Pro 3:

- TMR Joystick

- Extra bumpers (R4 and L4)

- 2 Pro back paddle buttons

- Trigger mode switch

- Hall effect triggers

- Tactile D-pad

- Swappable magnetic ABXY buttons

- 6-axis motion control (for Switch and Steam only)

- Turbo function

- Vibration

- Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2

What are your thoughts on 8BitDo's new Pro 3 controller? Do you think you'll be picking one up? Let us know with a comment.