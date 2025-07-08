8BitDo, a company that arguably makes some of the finest third-party controllers for the Switch, has announced its new 'Pro 3' model.
Compatible with Switch 1 and Switch 2, it looks pretty familiar to the Pro 2 – why fix what isn't broken 'n' all that – but comes with a wealth of features that will hopefully justify the $69.99 price tag.
First up, we've got swappable ABXY buttons, so if you're keen to remap inputs for certain titles, then this should prove pretty useful. The Pro 3 also comes with its own charging dock, TMR analogue sticks, L4 and R4 bumpers, two back paddles, rumble support, gyro support, and hall effect triggers. Wowza!
It's currently available for pre-order via the official website and Amazon, with shipping estimated to begin on 12th August 2025.
Here's a look at all features for the Pro 3:
- TMR Joystick
- Extra bumpers (R4 and L4)
- 2 Pro back paddle buttons
- Trigger mode switch
- Hall effect triggers
- Tactile D-pad
- Swappable magnetic ABXY buttons
- 6-axis motion control (for Switch and Steam only)
- Turbo function
- Vibration
- Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2
I’ve always loved 8bitdos controllers and was looking at the pro2 myself.
I'm not really sure what the need for the magnetic face buttons is, the placement of the buttons and the software mapping is far more important than the printed labels.
This seems like a side-grade to the Pro 2 with an added gimmick and I'm not sure of the value here. Like, does it really need a charging dock? USB-C cables have been prolific and you're very likely to have a few ready for charging your phones or other devices.
Oh, if it has true Switch 2 connectivity, rather than a Switch 1 mode, that would mean it would be recognised as a Switch 2 Pro Controller, and therefore allow you to map the back paddle buttons. That would be truly worthwhile.
Will it have Switch 2 wake up?
So is this better, worse, or equal to an actual switch 2 pro controller?
I love the Pro 2 and SN30 Pro, and I think I'll stick with those. Reason being, they have Bluetooth for both Windows and Switch.
For some weird reason their new Ultimate controllers and this Pro 3, only have 2.4g on Windows.
So for me who plays on PC and Switch in equal measure, the Pro 2 is better.
For people buying it exclusively for Switch 1/2, the GC colour is appealing, but might as well buy one of their other controllers for half the price
Personally, I'll most likely just get a Switch 2 Pro Controller at some point (and also GameCube one, but that's besides the point) as that's guaranteed to have all the features that interest me - that said, hope those going for this will enjoy it!
@Raffles
Oh, the lack of Bluetooth support for Windows is a deal breaker for me. I regular use my Pro 2 as either a Windows X-Input controller, or as a Switch 1 controller for Switch 1 / 2.
my pro2 keeps disconnecting from my pc for no reason
and it doesn't wake up the switch.
I'll wait for the reviews
How is the Dpad? Improved?
Not big on their dpads at all. If that's improved I may finally bite. Otherwise the only 8bitdo in my house will continue to be the pretty okay PCE 2.4G.
I wish they would just leave the labels off the buttons, I'm not new 👍
OTOH when I play with other people I'm sometimes surprised by how often they look at their controller so ✌️
The GameCube nod is appreciated, but why do these companies always forget to put some "c stick yellow" on there? It's so prominent on the controller 🤔
PS - I have the 1st gen of this controller (which I still like better than these with the added whiz) and it's fine but the sticks are so small! IDK why they all spec tiny travel size pads now, even Nintendo.
(It's not like we didn't have the tech to make smaller bits of rubber in the PSX or cube days, why the change? 🤔 Anyway try an old dual shock controller sometime and witness perfection in an analogue stick)
I appreciate the swappable buttons. Once you're familiar with a game, you don't need to look, but if you swap between systems a lot, and are frequently trying new games, it really helps.
I don't really find the Pro controllers (8BitDo Pro that is) that comfy though, and I'm going to stick with the Ultimates.
@RupeeClock Exactly the same for me with my SN30 Pro and Pro 2. Why do you think they've stopped Windows Bluetooth support with their newest controllers?
I'm a huge fan of 8Bitdo controllers generally - solid d-pads, sticks, build quality, comfort etc. But the best bit about them is arguably how versatile they are.
My pro 2 has serious disconnection issues with both my s1 and s2. Which sucks because I bought it for my switch. Still works fine on my PC for the rare game I play with controller on PC...
Not sure what model but I have one of the older ones in that shape.
Perfect for puzzle games and retro stuff where d-pad is a priority.
I like the charging dock too, if I want another controller I might be up for one of these.
It's embarrassing that a 3rd party makes better controllers than the company making the console especially when that company is nintendo.
Finally, the ultimate answer for PC and Switch gamers.
Swap B and A, X and Y depending where you play and the confusion finally ends.
Rock on! I can put one of those on my next paycheck! No damage to the payments for my hotels!
