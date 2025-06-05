We've known since the Direct that Switch 2 will only work with microSD Express cards if you want to expand the console's storage. Standard microSDs are off the table, but as systems are starting to crop up around the world, people are starting to test for potential workarounds. From what we've seen so far, they're coming up empty-handed.

As brought to our attention by @nintendopatentswatch on BlueSky, a pair of tech content creators in China (Harmony and GCORES) recently shared their Switch 2 thoughts as they unboxed the new console. While commenting on the hardware and its features, the duo attempted to bypass the SD Express requirement by using an M2 SSD to SD Express adapter, but, of course, Nintendo was one step ahead.

Sharing their findings in a video on bilibili, the content creators' attempt is quickly met by an error message on the Switch 2, rejecting the adapter as an SD Express. It's a little blurry, but the error message seems to tell the user that the SD card has not been recognised, asking them to turn off the power and try again.

To any Switch 2 owners thinking about buying an M2 SSD to microSD Express adapter: Someone in China tested one, and got an error message. www.bilibili.com/video/BV1k4T... — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-05T07:00:23.144Z

It's a neat enough theory in principle. Micro SD Express cards are based on NVMe standards, so there's a chance that an adapter would work as some kind of backwards compatibility measure — albeit a slim one. But even if it did work, do we really need to discuss the playability with that huge lump of plastic sticking out the back of the console? No thank you.

Given Nintendo's insistence on only using SD Express cards, the test result isn't all that surprising. But hey, the more you know.

For now, it seems you'll have to cough up the top dollar and nab a microSD Express card if you want to beef up your Switch 2 storage. You can find a full rundown of the best buying options and all the info you need on these new cards in our guide below.