During the Summer Game Fest, Marvel fans were treated to another look at the beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, along with a look at two more playable characters.

She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon will join multiple other characters from the Marvel universe including famous heroes like Captain America, Wolverine and Spider-Man. Here's a bit of PR and you can see the new trailer above:

After Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance… To face this threat, She-Hulk forgoes litigation and takes matters into her own hands; get ready to grapple and toss enemies around with her gamma-powered might! And if you’re more into firepower, blast your way through a barrage of bugs with Rocket Raccoon and his hard-hitting futuristic arsenal! With his penchant for sporadically lobbing grenades, you’re looking at MARVEL Cosmic Invasion’s most chaotic fighter yet.

She-Hulk and Rocket Raccoon join Captain America, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Storm, Phyla-Vell, Venom, and Nova as part of an out-of-this-world roster inspired by classic MARVEL comic books! Get ready to brawl through the streets of New York City all the way to the depths of the Negative Zone to foil Annihilus’ vow to spread death across the cosmos in classically inspired side-scrolling combat!

This is another game from Dotemu and Tribute Games (known for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge and the upcoming release Scott Pilgrim EX). You can find out more about it in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.