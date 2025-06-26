Dying Light is one of those absolutely huge games that just shouldn't really work on a Switch. It's way too big, it's way too pretty, and it's way too action-packed. Or at least that's what we thought, until Techland served us up a solid port of its excellent zombie survival epic that ran just fine on Nintendo's dinky little machine. The wizards!
Now, however, it seems as though we may not be getting treated to any more magic, for the time-being at least, from this particular Polish dev. Yes, as detailed on Techland's official blog (thank you, Eurogamer), the Switch version of Dying Light will be skipping the brand new 'Retouched' update that's bringing a bunch of audio and visual slickness to versions on other, more powerful hardware.
As disappointing as this is at first blush, the details of the upgrade do make it fairly clear that the Switch doesn't make the cut for the sort of graphical advancements being discussed here (8k ultra-detailed shadows, anyone?). Indeed everything being added here is to take advantage of next-gen machines, so we guess fans who are Switch-only players will have to make do with they've got in the vanilla release.
Further to all of this, IGN also reached out to Techland and were told the following with regards to Nintendo's consoles:
“When it comes to a Switch 2 port of the original Dying Light: We have no plans at this moment...We're currently fully focused on delivering Dying Light: The Beast on August 22, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We have no news to share about Nintendo Switch 2 at this time.”
So, it really does seem as though, for now, the Switch family of consoles is being left out of the vision for Dying Light going forward. Guess it's gonna be replay the original or check out one of the other fantastic zombie games on Switch instead...
Dying Light fan? Feeling left out or is this fairly understandable overall? Make sure to let us know in the comments!
Dying Light 2 was suppose to get a cloud version on Switch 1. I wonder if that was cancelled...
Yeah, while unfortunate the update skipping Switch makes sense considering the contents mentioned - fingers crossed they'll eventually consider a Switch 2 port and/or upgrade for those interested in it (not me included, but still)!
Thats a bummer, would have loved an enhanced version for Switch 2. Dying light on switch is frequently on sale and I got it for $7.99. Well worth it at that price and was a highly enjoyable game on the Nintendo console.
Just unlock the frame rate again. Like the Switch 1 version originally ran. So Dying Light could run at 60 fps on Switch 2. I'd be happy with that.
@Divide_and_Wander
Not in the EU you can't, due to a German law I think it was, the game was pulled from eshop a very long time ago so you can only get it physical.
Really do love the first game, having played through it half a dozen times now. Too bad the sequel is such a soggy taco. Looking forward to The Beast to see if Techland can return to form.
Not surprised by the slightest about here.
I have a feeling that this will happen too often on Switch 2 unfortunately...
PS6 and the next Xbox will be coming out much sooner than excepted, so Switch 2 will be hopelessly antique then, the difference will be much greater between PS6 - Switch 2 compared with PS5 - Switch.
Switch 2 won't get that many games as we wished it had to. I'll say this again, where are all those third-party Switch 2 upgrades???
Only No Man's Sky has done it this so far outside all those Switch 2 "directs".
We'll see how this turns into in the upcoming months but I'm very
pessimistic now. It's still very popular right now to puking on Switch 2 on the internet, so it may has scared off some devs now into a "wait and see" approach.
Yea, I made a good choice with Ally X. Seems like Switch 2 will never be treated equally with PC and other console releases for bigger new games.
@Keman Sales talk and there is clearly money to be made on Switch 2 just as there was on Switch 1, we will see how it transpires but I think that the Switch 2 will get healthy 3rd party support just as the Switch got
Also, with Sony's Handheld that launches alongside (or just after) the PS6, i think that scalability of games/engines to be playable on the PS handheld will be very important - Which is great news for Switch 2 imo
Dying Light became my favourite Zombie video game. I would love a Switch 2 upgrade / version
