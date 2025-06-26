Dying Light is one of those absolutely huge games that just shouldn't really work on a Switch. It's way too big, it's way too pretty, and it's way too action-packed. Or at least that's what we thought, until Techland served us up a solid port of its excellent zombie survival epic that ran just fine on Nintendo's dinky little machine. The wizards!

Now, however, it seems as though we may not be getting treated to any more magic, for the time-being at least, from this particular Polish dev. Yes, as detailed on Techland's official blog (thank you, Eurogamer), the Switch version of Dying Light will be skipping the brand new 'Retouched' update that's bringing a bunch of audio and visual slickness to versions on other, more powerful hardware.

As disappointing as this is at first blush, the details of the upgrade do make it fairly clear that the Switch doesn't make the cut for the sort of graphical advancements being discussed here (8k ultra-detailed shadows, anyone?). Indeed everything being added here is to take advantage of next-gen machines, so we guess fans who are Switch-only players will have to make do with they've got in the vanilla release.

Further to all of this, IGN also reached out to Techland and were told the following with regards to Nintendo's consoles:

“When it comes to a Switch 2 port of the original Dying Light: We have no plans at this moment...We're currently fully focused on delivering Dying Light: The Beast on August 22, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We have no news to share about Nintendo Switch 2 at this time.”

So, it really does seem as though, for now, the Switch family of consoles is being left out of the vision for Dying Light going forward. Guess it's gonna be replay the original or check out one of the other fantastic zombie games on Switch instead...

Dying Light fan? Feeling left out or is this fairly understandable overall?