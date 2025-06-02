Switch 2 will retain its predecessor's ability to record screenshots and videos from your gameplay, collating everything in the album app located within the main menu.

On the original Switch, you could filter out your library by screenshots, videos, storage device, and games, but the Switch 2 adds one more option to the mix that should prove welcome for those who store multiple users on one system.

As demonstrated in the Nintendo Today! video shown by Stealth40k on Bluesky, you can now filter your library by user, letting you hone in on the screenshots and clips that you alone have recorded. Joy! It's not the most earth-shattering update ever, but it's much appreciated nonetheless.

Nintendo released a new video showing off the album filter options. You can filter pictures by users or by games. — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-06-01T15:05:45.107Z

It's also been confirmed that screenshots and videos taken on the Switch 2 can be optionally uploaded to the recently-updated Nintendo Switch app automatically. The app can store up to 100 files for 30 days, with the oldest being deleted first if you happen to exceed this limit.

Switch 2 is launching worldwide this week on 5th June 2025. Launch games include Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition, and more.