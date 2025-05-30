Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

SEGA is keeping the hype train running in the lead up to Switch 2's release by gradually drip-feeding us more information about its launch titles. Today, Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is back in the limelight, as we've got our first look at the game's opening movie.

The above footage promises just about as much action as we would expect from the upcoming definitive edition, showcasing some of the tasty visuals and fancy lighting that we can expect to find from the Switch 2.

It's true, a lot of the above will be old news to those who played the original game back in 2015, but let's not forget that this Director's Cut features a boatload of never-before-seen cutscenes, so look at the opening movie as a taste of what's to come.

As a reminder, Yakuza 0 is one of three SEGA games arriving on Switch 2's 5th June launch. Aside from this action-packed prequel, we'll also be able to get to grips with Sonic X Shadow Generations (again) and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, with RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army arriving a few weeks later on 19th June.

We were recently lucky enough to go hands-on with a handful of these titles, and we liked what we saw. Yakuza 0, in particular, seems to be making the most of the Switch 2's beefed-up power, and we noted how it looked "exactly like it does on the PS4; perhaps even better, with razor-sharp image clarity and exceptionally smooth frame rate. It’s glorious". Exciting times, eh?