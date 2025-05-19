Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Recently, Sega has been uploading short clips of the upcoming Yakuza 0: Director's Cut on Switch 2 online in a bid to showcase the new English dub for the main cast of characters.

As spotted by VGC, YouTuber Cycu1 has now collated these clips and presented a comparison with the same scenes from the PS4 version (played via backwards compatibility on the PS5).

At first glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking the two versions are identical to one another, but upon closer inspection, it does seem as though the Switch 2 has the edge. This is particularly evident in close-up shots of the characters, whose sweaty pores look every so slightly crisper on Nintendo's new hardware when compared to the PS4.

Naturally, there are some caveats involved here; there may be some compression involved with some of the footage, but as a rough estimate, it might be the closest we've come so far to comparing Yakuza 0 on Switch 2 with its existing counterpart.

Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is launching on day one for the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025 and comes packed with a brand new multiplayer mode called Red Light Raid. This sees up to four friends fight side-by-side against waves of enemies, with up to 60 playable characters available.