TeamGroup, a UK-based memory brand, has just announced a new line of those ever-elusive MicroSD Express cards that we've all been trying to find the largest sizes of...with very little success.

As reported by WCCFTech, the company has detailed its Apex SD7.1 range, which includes storage sizes from 128gb right up to 1TB. From the press release, here's some further info. Oh, and we do like the little controller design on these, we must say:

Next-Gen MicroSD Express Technology – Comprehensive Performance Upgrade

Fully Compatible with Nintendo Switch 2 [4] with Broad Device Compatibility

with Broad Device Compatibility Ultra-Fast Read/Write Speeds up to 800MB/s & 700MB/s

Certified by SD Association’s SVP Program

Evolved High Capacity Storage Space of up to 1TB

Seamless 4K Recording to Capture Every Moment

Comprehensive Protection with Lifetime Warranty

There's also a bunch of details about how these cards are "resistant to water, shock, X-rays, static electricity, and extreme temperatures, enabling stable performance even in harsh environments." So, a standard Saturday night out in Glasgow with your Switch 2 should be fine, then.

Sounds great! Now, how much are they and where can we get all the biggest ones before they sell out? Well, for now, we have no details on pricing, but you can head over to the TeamGroup's website, where they detail stores that should stock the cards once they release. We've had a quick look and we can see that Overclockers is one supplier for UK-based gamers, whilst in the US you have Amazon and Newegg amongst your choices.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we've got further details on release dates and that all-important pricing! Oh, and while you're here, why not dive into our guide to the best MicroSD Express cards on Switch 2!

Finding it hard to procure a MicroSD Express card? Let us know!