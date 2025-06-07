Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 819k

Following the release of Elena as well as the Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 this week, Capcom has now lifted the lid on the Year 3 paid DLC roster.

It's revealed the next batch of characters with the help of pro wrestler Kenny Omega who has starred in an amusing cinematic trailer. Here's the characters you can expect in the next season:

Sagat - Summer 2025

C. Viper - Autumn 2025

Alex - Early Spring 2026

Ingrid - Late Spring 2026



Once again, if you want to give Street Fighter 6 a go on the Switch 2, there's a free demo you can download from the eShop. It gives you access to the World Tour mode, along with the verse mode (including Gyro control matches).

Our review for Street Fighter 6 has also gone live, if you're interested in finding out more about how the game runs on the Switch 2: