Following the major update for Splatoon 3 earlier this month, Nintendo has now released another update fixing some bugs and other issues.

This latest update bumps the game up to Version 10.0.1. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Latest update: Ver. 10.0.1 (Released June 26, 2025)

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Game Operation Fixed an issue where the game tended to run slower than before when there were a lot of shots and characters on the stage so that the game will now operate at the same level as Ver. 9.3.0.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in Urchin Underpass where players could use unintended means to climb the outer perimeter of the stage. Fixed an issue in Urchin Underpass in Tower Control mode where players sometimes clipped into terrain. Fixed an issue in Urchin Underpass in Rainmaker mode where the goal distance did not change smoothly at certain places.



SplatNet 3 Fixed an issue where “Next Freshness Up” did not display in Weapon Data.



Nintendo also recently revealed a new spin-off, exclusive to the Switch 2 is on the way. It's called Splatoon Raiders.