Over the weekend, a Yahoo Japan interview (geo-locked) with Smash Bros. lead and game dev extraordinaire Masahiro Sakurai has blown up in the West, with reports suggesting that the Kirby creator is advocating for generative AI. However, it seems the nuance of his comments have gotten a little lost in translation.

Translated quotes shared on social media suggested Sakurai saw AI as a solution to the issues facing developers of large-scale games, although prominent posters such as Stealth and Genki have since removed initial posts as more nuanced interpretations of his interview comments have been proposed.

In the interview, when asked about the future of the games industry, Sakurai said he doesn't believe the current development model is sustainable due to the amount of time and work involved in producing the biggest games.

He followed this with comments on generative AI which were initially taken as endorsement, although as pointed out by others online, the tone is one of disappointment about the realities of AAA game dev and uncertainty about its future, not 'AI is the solution'. Jenny on Bluesky sums it up like this:

like he literally says このままではいけないとは感じていますが (i feel things cant continue this way) in a way that comes off to me as like, "games should not take this much effort and be on such a large scale", not "we should abandon all our current ways of doing things and AI generate everything ever" — jenny (@miinipah.subahibi.net) 2025-06-22T18:07:42.295Z

also the article is literally called 一寸先は闇 (no one knows what the future holds) like, its not a hopeful article praising the abilities of AI slop generators, its about how he feels the future of large scale game development is Really Uncertain





The main point Sakurai is saying is that large scale game development has become too time consuming and is not sustainable.



The main point Sakurai is saying is that large scale game development has become too time consuming and is not sustainable.

He uses a saying that means you can't see the future and bad things can happen anytime.

For comparison and context around the blow-up, here's Google's stab at machine-translating the relevant section of the interview:

While game development is becoming larger and more specialized and fragmented, the indie game market, which is made by one person or a small group of people, is also growing. What do you think about the future of the game market?

To be honest, it's impossible to tell what's going to happen in a moment. I think that if you try to make a large-scale game like the current one, it's too much work and it's not sustainable. I feel that we can't continue like this, but at the moment, the only effective solution I can think of is generative AI. I feel that we've reached a stage where we have to change the scheme, such as by using generative AI to improve work efficiency. And I think that we will enter an era where only companies that can respond well to this change will survive.

So, it looks like another example of machine-translated text not quite capturing the nuance of the comments or the context of the conversation. Given Sakurai's extensive dev experience (which he's channelled into his enormous and excellent video series, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games), having him suddenly extolling the virtues of AI-authored content would be something of a turn.

It seems, however, that he was just commenting on AI as a solution being proposed by some at a time when AAA game development is more costly and time-consuming than ever.

Sakurai is currently working on Kirby Air Riders for Switch 2, the sequel to the GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride, which is currently set to launch in '2025'.