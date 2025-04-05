Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 803k

Nintendo officially revealed Masahiro Sakurai's new game project Kirby Air Riders during its Switch 2 Direct. In case you missed it, this is a sequel to the 2003 GameCube original Kirby Air Ride and will be coming to Nintendo's new hardware in 2025.

Sakurai has now shared a quick development update on social media - revealing the game is also being developed by Bandai Namco Studios, the same company involved with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

"Just like Super Smash Bros. for Wii U & 3DS and Ultimate, the recently announced “Kirby Air Riders” game is also being developed by Bandai Namco Studios."

Nintendo, SORA and HAL Laboratory are also listed for Kirby Air Riders for Switch 2, with Sakurai leading as director.

He goes on to mention how the development team is "giving their all" to make this game, but it's going to be a while before more information is shared.