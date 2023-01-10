Masahiro Sakurai, the brilliant mind behind a library-full of our favourite Nintendo titles, has moved onto another development story in his latest YouTube video. This time, the discussion is all about Kirby Air Ride as the legendary creator discusses how the idea came to be, development challenges and the game's lasting influence today.
Air Ride was something of a sharp turn for the Kirby series (especially given its release around the time of the more conventional GBA titles Kirby: Nightmare in Dream Land and Kirby & the Amazing Mirror), but we think it's fair to say that this wacky racer twist on the pink puffball format worked.
While the game might not be remembered quite as fondly as Nintendo's other racing series like Mario Kart or F-Zero (yep, we're manifesting that definitely real Switch release for the latter) Sakurai clearly holds a soft spot for the title. Serving as both designer and director, this is a Sakurai project through and through (he considers it to be "one of [his] creative works") and it is interesting to hear how the creative changed the pace of the game after a year of tough development.
You can check out the full video below for all of the behind the scenes details:
Comments (7)
Would love to play it again but it's so expensive these days...
I want to play this game but I do not have the time. My first Kirby game was forgotten land.
Got suckered by Kirby's Dream Buffet on sale at the weekend. What a lot of pants - hard to control, random endings, super short. Won't be dipping into Kirby again anytime soon.
I know he mostly talks about the concepts he had in mind for "his" games in the videos but...knowing what I know about Kirby Air ride it felt like he tried to avoid acknowledging the elephant in the room - that no one plays that game for anything outside of City Trial.
I barely played AR more than an hour or two but that was enough to see how...boring the game as a whole was. CT was fun for a little while, and only with friends, but I legitimately do not understand why people act like they're so infatuated with the game and why some more vocal people near constantly ask for a second Air Ride when they're basically all just talking about City Trial.
Like, I don't think it's bad to want something back you enjoy, obviously, but I often feel like Kirby Air Ride as a whole - and I don't like that term at all, tbh - is kind of..overrated.
That game got inflated price on Ebay yet when I saw the gameplay from YouTube, I didn't even feel interested with the gameplay.
They need to make a new one with online City Trial (a few extra maps also wouldn't hurt)
I enjoyed filling out the checklist in Air Ride - completing it feels like the "main objective" of the game if you can only play singleplayer.
As a multiplayer racing game, it's fun too, but I think Mario Kart is generally preferred by most players.
