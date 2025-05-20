Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

We've got another new trailer from Sega and Lizardcube of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, the upcoming brand new 2D action platformer in the long-running Shinobi series.

Today, we're getting a look at Neo City, a neon-lit industrial city where danger lurks in the shadows; this is the second locale we've seen after Oboro Village, which dropped on the official Sega channel last week (and in Asia back in April).

The new trailer really gives us another chance to soak in those gorgeous hand-drawn visuals and animations from Lizardcube, and we're impressed every single time we see them.

Otherwise, you'll see some rope sliding, seamless kunai into sword action, dangerous platforming and grapple-hook maneuvers, and wall climbing.

The developers, a Paris-based studio who worked on Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap and Streets of Rage 4, released a sort-of "behind the scenes" video of the new Shinobi just a few days ago, showcasing just how the studio creates that gorgeous artstyle.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance comes to Switch on 29th August 2025. Are you going to be picking this one up? Let us know in the comments below.