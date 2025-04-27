SEGA is reviving its ninja classic Shinobi with the help of Lizardcube this August and in the lead up it's sharing new details and footage.
The latest update is a 'stage introduction' showing off the general design and flow of levels. While this is a 2D action platformer, there will be a bit more on offer as you can see towards the end of this trailer. The "hand-drawn look" also comes from the same team behind Streets of Rage 4.
This trailer follows on from the confirmation of a physical release announcement in March - with pre-orders now available for Switch. There'll also be some digital pre-order goodies up for grabs:
"Pre-order SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance to receive a 10% discount, the Original Arcade Outfit, and the Fortune Hunter Amulet. Opt for the SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition to play 3 days early and receive the Ghost Outfit, Medic Lite Amulet, In-Game Currency, Digital Artbook & Soundtrack, and the SEGA Villains Stage, featuring bosses based on iconic SEGA villains."
