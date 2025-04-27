Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

SEGA is reviving its ninja classic Shinobi with the help of Lizardcube this August and in the lead up it's sharing new details and footage.

The latest update is a 'stage introduction' showing off the general design and flow of levels. While this is a 2D action platformer, there will be a bit more on offer as you can see towards the end of this trailer. The "hand-drawn look" also comes from the same team behind Streets of Rage 4.

This trailer follows on from the confirmation of a physical release announcement in March - with pre-orders now available for Switch. There'll also be some digital pre-order goodies up for grabs:

"Pre-order SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance to receive a 10% discount, the Original Arcade Outfit, and the Fortune Hunter Amulet. Opt for the SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Digital Deluxe Edition to play 3 days early and receive the Ghost Outfit, Medic Lite Amulet, In-Game Currency, Digital Artbook & Soundtrack, and the SEGA Villains Stage, featuring bosses based on iconic SEGA villains."

You can find out more details about the physical release in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: