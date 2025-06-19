You know what would make Tears of the Kingdom much easier? A herd of Epona. In terms of making it harder? How about multiple Ganondorfs? Well, you can have all that and more thanks to an exploit discovered by the TOTK community. (Thanks GamingReinvented!).

With the new Zelda Notes companion app (compatible only with the Switch 2 Edition), it's possible to share Autobuild creations by uploading them to the app in-game, which then creates a QR code that you can share online. When someone scans that code in and uploads it to the game, voila, they have your Autobuild creation ready to roll.

Those with modded save files have been taking advantage of this feature in hilarious ways, uploading QR codes for "creations" that range from food, bubbles, items locked to shrines, and, uh, Ganondorf. Complete with a health bar and ready to absolutely destroy Link. He'll follow him absolutely everywhere, too, unless you fast travel away.

For something a little more relaxing than being chased by Demon King Ganondorf, there are codes that allow you to summon multiple Epona too — all of this demonstrated over on tearsofthekingdom subreddit.

How is this possible, though? It requires modded save data and access to a modded Switch 1 with TOTK, before transferring the save data to Switch 2. But, essentially, in the save data, you can change any part of an Autobuild to any kind of 'actor' or item.

So, as long as you find a QR code that lets you summon the respective item or character you want (we won't share them here, though they're relatively easy to hunt down), then you can go ahead and cause a different kind of chaos in Hyrule.

Oh, and in case you were wondering; yes, you can summon an army of good boys, too.

