Now, I'm not entirely sure how much you take and use screenshots on your Nintendo Switch or Switch 2 consoles, but let me tell you, I take tons and I use even more. So connecting to a Switch to my laptop via USB has become my go-to way to get my game shots up and ready for scrutiny where I need them.

So, you'll understand, I'm sure, my sadness in finding that you can only transfer data such as screenshots betwixt Switch 2 and PC using the bottom of two USB-C connections whilst using this option. What this leads to, dear friends, is a tragic situation, as you can see in my (terrible) photos, where the Switch 2 needs to be set lying down at an angle as it can no longer sit upright properly. The horror.

Indeed, using the top slot sees you greeted with an easy-to-miss message that, no, you'll need to use the bottom slot.

We're sure there's a perfectly valid reason. It's a shame, though, as if the top USB-C allowed it, I could look approximately 76% tidier (and thusly cooler) being able to do all this with my Switch 2 on its stand all nice and proper. But oh no. Well, not yet, anyway. Maybe Mario or one of those Nintendo big shots will see this and get it sorted.

Of course, there are easier ways to get your pics off your Switch, especially by just uploading screens to your phone, which works fine in most cases, so it's not a big issue. Simply open up your album, choose a shot and upload to your phone. But if I did it this way, well, I wouldn't have anything to complain about, would I?

You can also, if you are hip and trendy, use the Nintendo Switch app to automatically upload all of your screenshots, without the need to stress at all. Again, where would I be for articles if I used these more modern techniques, I ask you?

In this case, all you need to do (besides having the app installed) is to go to your Album, select the cog on the bottom left of the screen, then select your user icon to head into Upload settings and turn on auto uploads. Hey, it turns out I was doing it a really dumb way, after all.

It's an ancient art form, though, this unnecessary grumbling about new things, you understand. Surely you've noticed something about the console that's irked you? Magnets too strong? Screen too big? Games too good? Come on, there must be something!

Have you run into any annoying little personal issues or gripes with your Switch 2 thus far? Let us know!