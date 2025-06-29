One of the many Sega games released alongside the Switch 2 at launch was Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S.

Although it arguably didn't offer much for returning players, there was a new camera feature allowing you to superimpose your face during gameplay. It seems there were some display issues with "certain" USB cameras, but this now been resolved in the latest update.

Along with this fix are some other updates, resolving various issues. Here's the full rundown:

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S – Ver. 1.0.2 (27th June 2025)

Fixes video display problems that could affect certain USB cameras.

Fixes matchmaking issues that could occur with promotion battles.

Other minor fixes.

And in case you missed it, yes - you can use regular USB cameras with your Switch 2 to enjoy certain features in select titles. The game also includes Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

As for our thoughts on Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, we gave it six out of ten. While it's a "pretty darn decent game" the Switch 2 additions are minimal at best, and there's no upgrade path like certain other third-party releases.