SEGA is bringing Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S action to the Switch 2 at launch and while it looks set to offer more of the same, there will be some new features here and there.

One, in particular, you might be interested in trying out if you're picking up the new camera accessory, is the ability to see other players when you're versing them. Here's a quick look, courtesy of Necro Felipe on social media:





We've already gone 'hands on' with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S for the Switch 2 and it's probably what you're expecting:

"Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S is more of the same, and we imagine there are fans out there just waiting to get this downloaded on the new console. Newcomers have a lot to dive into, including Adventure Mode, Skill Battle, and more, but for those more casual fans who already own Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 elsewhere, we get the impression you won't be missing out on too much if you skip this one at launch."

Another game that will be taking advantage of the camera feature is Mario Party Jamboree, which is getting a paid upgrade on the Switch 2. In this title, you'll also be able to see friends and family as you participate in all sorts of minigames together.

If you're also looking for a cheaper camera alternative, accessory maker HORI will be offering a Piranha Plant design, although the resolution of the camera does not match Nintendo's version.