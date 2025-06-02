Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Update [ ]: Just in case you needed another look at the gameplay, here's Felix and Zion to run you through the footage and get you some off-screen footage of the Nintendo Today trailer.

Original Story: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is one of the big headlining games getting a free performance update when the Switch 2 launches this Thursday, 5th June. And now Nintendo has shared some gameplay footage showcasing that new, buttery-smooth frame rate.

And it is indeed buttery-smooth, and at 60fps. The footage was shared on the Nintendo Today! app and shared on Bluesky by OatmealDome. The Bluesky compression hasn't helped here, but if you check the app yourself, you can clearly see a huge improvement on Scarlet & Violet's performance.

If you don't have the app, or aren't convinced, here's the clip as uploaded to the Pokemon subreddit. It's not quite as clean as the Nintendo Today app footage, but close!

It's an absolutely massive improvement on the Switch 1 performance, which was frankly not great and easily our biggest criticism of the game. Of course, we won't really know how it runs until we have a Switch 2 in our hands, but this early look gives us a little bit of hope.

We've already seen some screenshots of the Switch 2 update for Scarlet & Violet, but we're getting free updates for a bunch of other Switch 1 games too. Have a look at our list to see whether your favourites are getting a patch.

Will you be replaying — or even playing — Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments below.