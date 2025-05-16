We've known that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet would be getting a free Switch 2 upgrade for a couple of months now. This morning, Nintendo revealed what that update would involve, and now, The Pokémon Company has showcased a couple of screenshots showing the Switch 2 version in action.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by @Serebii, the screenshots were shared in a news post on the official Scarlet and Violet Korean website, where it specifies that they are indeed from the Switch 2 upgrade.

There are only two snaps to check out (so temper those expectations), and the upgrade is... less than the overhaul that we're sure many were secretly hoping for. However, they do showcase how the titles have been beefed up on Switch 2, particularly where spawn radius, Pokémon density and 4K visuals are concerned.

Does the design as a whole still look a bit naff? It sure does. But does it roughly resemble what we all expected the Switch 2 upgrade to look like? Unfortunately, yes.

In its rundown of what the free upgrade would entail for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo stated that the games' visuals would be "Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality," and the frame rate would be "Improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2".

Perhaps not the biggest game changer then, but what did you expect? Modern Pokémon games that actually look good? Don't make us laugh!