Nintendo's new game Mario Kart World includes all sorts of toggles making it accessible to everyone. However, it seems this has also led to some confusion – with some players questioning why their karts are moving on their own during races.

It's actually resulted in Nintendo's Japanese customer support account on social media now issuing a notice about assist features like auto-acceleration and gyro being enabled. There are a few other features in the options that first-time players might also want to disable. Here's the translated message in full:

Nintendo Support: "We have received inquiries from customers who play Mario Kart World stating that their karts move on their own during races. This phenomenon may be caused by features such as Steering Assist, Auto Acceleration, and Gyro being enabled. Change the settings for each feature as necessary."

To change these controls, you'll need to enter a game mode (or the free roam mode from the main menu), pause the game, navigate to the "settings" with the 'X' button, and from there you can toggle various features on or off. This includes smart steering, auto-acceleration, tilt controls (which make use of the controller gyro feature) and there is even an "auto-use item" option, which you'll want to make sure is switched off.

While these are always welcome features and make the series a lot more accessible to newcomers and younger audiences, we're sure Mario Kart veterans will want full control of the new Switch 2 exclusive, so it's advisable to toggle everything off.