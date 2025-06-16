Nintendo has reconfirmed that it will be attending BitSummit 2025 to showcase select indie games on the Switch 2.

This year's event, dubbed BitSummit the 13th: Summer of Yokai, will take place at the the Miyako Messe in Kyoto City from Friday, 19th July to Sunday, 21st July. Tickets are on sale now for Japanese attendees via the Ticket Pia website, while international attendees can use a dedicated English-language page.

Nintendo has stressed that it will not be showcasing any first-party games at the event, which is completely understandable given the nature of BitSummit. It's also confirmed that the Nintendo booth will be accessible via a lottery system, with the reservation page available at a later date.

Other confirmed publishers attending the event include PlayStation, PocketPair, Lost in Cult, Inti Creates, Spike Chunsoft, Devolver Digital, and more.

Nintendo will no doubt be seeking every available opportunity to advertise the Switch 2 now that it's out in the wild. Having launched earlier this month, it's gone on to become the fastest-selling console of all time in Japan, and the fastest-selling Nintendo platform in both the US and UK.