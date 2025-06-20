Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Update [ ]: Following the initial teaser, Epic Games has now officially released the new PvE experience Lego Fortnite Expeditions.

You'll enroll at the Supanova Academy, where you train, team up and unlock your superhero potential to stop "Mask Maker Daigo" and his evil forces. Here's a bit more about it from the PR, along with a look in the trailer above.

Missions - Team up with your fellow heroes in 4-player co-operative Missions to stop the chaos. As players complete Missions, they will earn Hero XP and also help progress Team Projects, unlocking buffs that will apply to all players, as well as new Missions.

Hero Classes - Master your skills across three new Hero Classes - Shadow Caller, The Hunter and Rift Ripper - each of which provide a different gameplay experience. Players can complete Missions to level up and discover new strategies and styles of play by mixing things up and trying different Hero Classes. Enemies in Expeditions - Every super hero has their challenges and Daigo isn’t going down without a fight. Be prepared to face off with several foes including the Light Demon Guards, Titans and more before being able to test your heroic abilities against supervillain Mask Maker Daigo. Be sure to channel your learnings from the Supernova Academy! Tools in the Toolbox - Boost your super powers with one of the tools in LEGO Fortnite Expeditions, choosing from Dual Daggers, War Hammer or Plasma Pistols.

Will you be checking out Fortnite Expeditions on the Switch 2? Have you played Fortnite or any of the other new content recently? Let us know in the comments.

Original Story: [Sun 15th Jun, 2025 08:00 BST]:

The free-to-play title LEGO Fortnite has gone down quite well with LEGO and Fortnite fans, and Epic Games continues to enhance the experience with all sorts of new updates.

The latest reveal is a new teaser for Lego Fortnite Expeditions. Epic has released a trailer describing how players will suit up, squad up and power up next week on 18th June, but beyond this, nothing else has been revealed just yet.

Fans are convinced it's going to lead into an "expanded universe" or even a "multiverse" style offering. It will follow Lego Fortnite Odyssey (formerly "Lego Fortnite") and Lego Fortnite Brick Life. When we find out more about this new mode, we'll let you know.

LEGO Fortnite originally made its debut on the Switch in 2023 alongside Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, and is Epic's way of expanding the Fortnite universe with new experiences. Epic also recently released a free Switch 2 version of Fortnite, and you can find out how LEGO Fortnite and the existing game modes run on Switch 2 in our Nintendo Life review.