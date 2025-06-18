Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

After over a year in early access, it looks like Hades 2 is finally gearing up for its full release — which, let's not forget, will be arriving on Switch and Switch 2 ahead of other consoles.

We still don't have a precise release date for the hotly-anticipated sequel, we should point out, though with the release of the latest early access update, Supergiant Games has teased that it is "getting close" to ver. 1.0 (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

"After more than a year of Early Access development, we're now starting to prepare for our v1.0 launch," the team wrote in a new blog post on Steam. Supergiant says it is "heading into the final phase of Hades II development, which involves adding the story's true ending and other finishing touches", and it will be sharing more info on the full release "as soon as we can".

As the post suggested there, the new 'Unseen Update' expands the game's core combat, Guardian encounters and character relationships, and gears things up for the introduction of the game's "true ending" — which the dev plans to add before the ver. 1.0 release, fortunately.

All this means that Supergiant is now officially winding down its early access phase. "Our goal remains ensuring we've created our biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game yet," the blog post continues, "and — most importantly — a worthy successor to the original Hades".

"We have a big game to wrap up," the post concludes. "While we can't yet say when our v1.0 launch will be, we're very excited to be getting close, and to share the complete experience with you. This also means some of the most important work on Hades II is still to come, so may moonlight guide us!"

It has felt like a long time coming, but boy are we excited to see what the full release has to offer. We went hands-on with the early access build last year, and we were delighted by what we saw. Heck, if this sequel is even a fraction as compelling as its predecessor, we're going to be in for an almighty time sink when it finally lands on Switch.