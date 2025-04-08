Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

Nintendo's latest entry in its Switch 2 'Creator's Voice' series is with the good folk over at Supergiant Games for a deep dive on Hades II. Alongside an extended look at the game itself, the new video also contains a neat tidbit for us Nintendo fans: Hades II will launch on Switch and Switch 2 before other consoles.

We still don't have a precise release date for the roguelike sequel just yet, though the above video specifies that it will be "Launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2". The developer was quick to clarify on Twitter that the game will also be arriving on Switch 1 on the same day as its ver. 1.0 release on PC, where it has been in early access since last year.

Hey, as a correction, we have confirmed that Hades II v1.0 will be launching on the original Nintendo Switch as well as Switch 2, in addition to Steam and the Epic Games Store where it's now in Early Access.



It won't be just on Switch 2. — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) April 8, 2025

The game's predecessor felt made for Switch when it arrived back in 2020, with its pick-up-and-play gameplay loop slotting in nicely with the console's hybridity — and our embarrassing number of play hours proves it.

After so much anticipation, it will be interesting to see whether the sequel scratches the same itch when it arrives on our beloved Nintendo consoles. Based on our hands-on experience with the game's early access build, we imagine this will prove to be quite the time sink again.