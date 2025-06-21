Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

If you're a racing fan and are looking for something else to play on the Switch 2, you'll pleased to hear GRID Autosport is now compatible on Nintendo's new hybrid system.

Developer Feral Interactive has provided an update on the state of the game – confirming it's now ready to race on the new hardware. There was apparently an "issue that was blocking startup" that's now been resolved in the latest Switch 2 firmware update.

Feral Interactive: "Switch 2 racers rejoice! The high-octane thrills of GRID Autosport are now playable on your shiny new console! An issue that was blocking startup has been fixed by the new Switch 2 firmware update, so grab yourself the latest version and put the pedal to the metal!"

The eShop game page for GRID Autosport includes the following notes:

Updated 06/19/2025 - "Previously identified issues have been resolved with an update."

GRID Autosport originally made its debut on the Switch in 2019, with a multiplayer update patched in at a later date. While the performance was already decent on the Switch, the experience should be even more enjoyable on the Switch 2.

This is one of many third-party Switch titles to benefit from Nintendo's latest firmware update for the Switch 2. You can find out more in our previous coverage and backwards compatibility guide.