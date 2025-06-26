So, Front Mission 3: Remake is finally out today, 26th June 2025, and it should be a day of celebration for fans of the PS1 original, right? Well, sadly not, as it looks like the remake has replaced many of the games 2D art assets with AI-generated and AI-upscaled versions. And some of the results are pretty awful.

RPGSite's Cullen Black, who also reviewed the game for Nintendo Insider, has put together a piece comparing many of the game's backgrounds, in-game landing pages, and character portraits from the 1999 original and the 2025 remake from Forever Entertainment and Megapixel Studios.

All the results in the article are from the beginning of the game, and the results speak for themselves. As Black states, it seems that the publisher and developer — who also worked on Front Mission 1st: Remake — "decided to feed all of the game's original 2D art assets into some form of upscale algorithm to clean them up".

Some of the images look completely different from the originals, which you can see for yourselves below.

The remake of Front Mission 3 is out this week, and the in-universe 'Network' news graphics & photographs have been awkwardly recreated for the re-release, leading to confusing imagery and other nonsense. See for yourself: www.rpgsite.net/news/17799-y... — RPG Site (@rpgsite.net) 2025-06-25T15:00:59.343Z

Hands look contorted, shadows appear in places where they look out of place on buildings, and in some instances, entirely new assets have been added that look out of place. There's even one image where it looks like a car and a plane have merged together.

Fans are understandably not happy about this, especially given that the original game is beloved by many, and there were various issues with both Front Mission 1 and 2's Remakes; the former was criticised for control issues, RNG, and being a bit too "straight" or a remake, while the latter (developed by a different studio) received a bad localisation.

Just... look at this plane. It doesn't look flight safe, does it?

Oh Christ this isn't even AI upscaling like I assumed, they went and gen AI'd wholly new images using the originals as a base. Legit worst case scenario outcome for this game. — Matt B (@mattobii.bsky.social) 2025-06-25T15:56:55.043Z

We're currently working on our own review of Front Mission 3: Remake, so we'll report back when we have the full verdict. But this isn't a great look. And, as a reminder, the publisher here — Forever Entertainment — is the same studio that worked on Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on Switch.

