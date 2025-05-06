Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Nintendo has released a new Creator's Voice video, this time focused on Naoki Hamaguchi at Square Enix for the upcoming launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Hamaguchi makes a couple of references to the 'Final Fantasy VII Remake Series' when talking about the Switch 2, which to us implies that Square Enix may not stop with the first entry. It's likely, then, that we can probably expect Rebirth and the untitled third game to make their way to Nintendo's upcoming new hardware in the future.

How exciting! Final Fantasy has often been relegated to spin-off territory on Nintendo systems since the franchise jumped ship to the PS1 with the original Final Fantasy VII. Multiple mainline ports have since been released on the Switch, but this is the surest indication yet that we can expect a much improved partnership between Nintendo and Square Enix going forward.

Elsewhere in the video, Hamaguchi praises the Switch 2's portable functionality along with the new GameChat feature. He also notes how easy it is to develop games on the system, stating that those who made games for the original Switch will be able to transition to the new console easily. Finally, he hopes that newcomers get acquainted with Cloud and Sephiroth first, referencing their inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Switch.

There's no release date for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2 just yet, but you can colour us very excited to find out more.