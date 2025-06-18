Nintendo has lifted the lid on a wealth of Donkey Kong Bananza news, with new and classic characters making a comeback and tons of incredible skills and collectibles to discover. But the biggest news for certain Nintendo and DK fans is only noticeable in a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments.

Both Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong are confirmed to be in the game, and they show up twice during the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct. Fans have been clamouring to find out if everyone's favourite red cap-wearing nephew and his pink-clad girlfriend are in the game, and, yep, they are!

The first time we see the duo is at one of the shops towards the end of the Direct (during the amiibo section), where DK picks up a letter and carries it to the table. Both Diddy and Dixie are waiting at the stall for him there. (You can see them at the back in the below screen.

The second time is shortly after that, in the final montage, where both the little Kongs are riding on the back of a rhino. Are there multiple Rambi, now? Who knows!

We've known about Diddy Kong's redesign for some time, but this is the first time we've seen Dixie Kong since DK's makeover, and — at least from a distance — she doesn't look different! Until we get some official art, this is all we have to go on for the star of Donkey Kong Country 3.

Of course, Diddy and Dixie aren't the only two iconic Kong — or even Mario — characters to make an appearance. We've seen Cranky Kong a few times at this point, but we got confirmation that Pauline is a key part of the game.

Are you happy to see Diddy and Dixie join the Bananza? Unravel your thoughts in the comments.