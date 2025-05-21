The Switch 2 generation is making updates and changes all over the shop, but one of the major talking points has been the redesign of Donkey Kong. He's sporting a new look in Mario Kart World and the new release Donkey Kong Bananza and as we found out last week, Diddy Kong is also getting a slight refresh.

In a new update, we've now got some more graphics directly from Nintendo's official website. It once again shows off Donkey Kong and gives us another look at Diddy's design.

Donkey Kong fans have also recently spotted some new renders in the wild at a licensing expo, and both Kongs are looking quite expressive in this new artwork (via CptnAlex):

As part of this Donkey Kong refresh, Nintendo has also updated its accessory line - with the designs on water bottles and key chains also seemingly more in line with the new look of the Kongs.

As for Diddy Kong, it would be great to see him reunited with DK - especially in Bananza, as a few of DK's pals have already been spotted by the looks of it.