Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Bandai Namco and developer Ganbarion have announced the free-to-play Dragon Ball: Gekishin Squadra (formerly known as Dragon Ball Project: Multi) will be coming to the Switch in the future.

Ahead of this, there'll be an "open network test" taking place across all platforms on 11th June until 12th June. The new console versions will join the previously announced PC and mobile releases.

This title brings "intense four-versus-four" multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) action where you'll team up with friends and allies to defeat opponents and dominate objectives.

You'll pick a hero with a unique ability and fulfil' strategic roles including damage, tank and technical. There's also the ability to customise your heroes with character skins, entrance animations and finisher animations.