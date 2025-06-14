Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 822k

Hot off the heels of Atelier Yumia, Koei Tecmo revealed it would be releasing another Atelier game. In case you missed it, this time it's Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian and it's now confirmed to be launching on 26th September 2025.

To celebrate the release date, a "first look" video has been released including commentary from the game's development team. Players can meet "new and familiar characters of this new magical world" and get a first glimpse at the game system and world they'll be exploring.

Here's the official PR and you can take a look at the developer commentary in the video above:

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian takes players on a new mysterious and cosy adventure alongside new characters Rias Eidreise, an adventurer with a talent for alchemy, and Slade Clauslyter, a young man capable of opening entrances to dimensional paths leading to alternate dimensions. These two protagonists will join forces in an attempt to discover the reason for the disappearance of the inhabitants of Hallfein, while also trying to follow in the footsteps of their loved ones and restore their hometown. During their journey, they will meet various characters who will help them, including familiar faces from the Atelier series such as Sophie Nuenmuller, Razeluxe Meitzen, Totori Helmold and Wilbell Voll-Ersleid. Set in the universe of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, this new Atelier title will transport players to the continent of Lantarna, where they can explore, gather ingredients for synthesis and discover every secret corner, day or night, rain or shine. Players will also have the opportunity to explore multi-level dungeons, known as “Dimensional Paths”, where the structure will change randomly with each visit, allowing players to gather different ingredients and challenge new enemies depending on the difficulty level chosen. Fights in Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian will blend strategy with turn-based combat for strategic timeline command battles where players can form a team of six characters (three in the front line and three in the back). By using action points and equipped items to their advantage, users will be able to inflict damage and influence the timeline of characters’ turns, triggering consecutive turns for allies and activating powerful unite attacks.

Using ingredients gathered during exploration or combat, Rias will be able to synthesise various items during a process called “Gift Colour Synthesis”. During this synthesis process, players will have to connect the “Gift Colours” of the ingredients together to create new items. They will also be able to assign traits or change recipes depending on the ingredients used. When certain characters come to lend Rias a hand, this will further strengthen the item created. In addition to the traditional Atelier gameplay system alternating between exploration, combat and synthesis, users will be able to sell items via Rias’ shop while helping to develop the town. By selling synthesised items, players will earn money they can invest in the development of Hallfein, thus unlocking new recipes and progressing through the main story.

If you end up purchasing either a digital or physical edition of this game "up to the first two weeks after release" you can also receive the "Activewear Adventuring set" for Ria and Slade, as well as the "Adventuring Charm Set" as an early bonus.

There's no mention of a Nintendo Switch 2 version of this game just yet, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know. You can find out more about this "mobile spin-off" in our previous coverage, and if you haven't played Atelier Yumia yet, check out our Nintendo Life review: