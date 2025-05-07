Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

Sega has announced the English voiceover cast for the upcoming Yakuza 0: Director's Cut on Nintendo Switch 2, launching on 5th June 2025. In addition, the new theme song “Bubble” by Shōnan no Kaze has been introduced in a new trailer, which you can view above.

Headlining the cast is YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea, who will be providing the voice for protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. Meanwhile, Topher Ngo will take care of singing duties during specific minigames. We've also got the likes of David Hayter, Matt Mercer, Kaiji Tang, Risa Mei, and more.

Truth be told, we'll probably be playing the game with the original Japanese voiceover, just for that added authenticity. But if you'd rather have English dialogue when playing, it's good that the option has been added, at least.

Let's check out the full cast announcement:

- Kazuma Kiryu –Yong Yea / Topher Ngo (Singing)

- Goro Majima – Matt Mercer

- Akira Nishikiyama – Kaiji Tang / Greg Chun (Singing)

- Makoto Makimura – Risa Mei

- Osamu Kashiwagi – David Hayter

- Jun Oda – Alejandro Saab

- Makoto Makimura – Risa Mei

- Tsukasa Sagawa – Andrew Kishino

- Tetsu Tachibana – Howard Wang

- Wen Hai Lee – Bill Millsap

- Daisaku Kuze – Keston John

- Hiroki Awano – Eliah Mountjoy

- Homare Nishitani – Vic Chao

- Keiji Shibusawa – Jon Ohye

- Masaru Sera – Nobi Nakanishi

- Osamu Kashiwagi – David Hayter

- Billiken – Adam Gold

- Sohei Dojima – Imari Williams

- Takashi Nihara – Frank Todaro

- Futoshi Shimano – Fred Tatasciore

- Shintaro Kazama – Paul Nakauchi

- Homare Nishitani – Vic Chao

To get a flavour of how the English voiceover work will come across in the game, two clips featuring Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima have also been shared.

What are your thoughts on the English voiceover work for Yakuza 0? Let us know with a comment – and if you're not a fan, please do keep it respectful.