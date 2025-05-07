Sega has announced the English voiceover cast for the upcoming Yakuza 0: Director's Cut on Nintendo Switch 2, launching on 5th June 2025. In addition, the new theme song “Bubble” by Shōnan no Kaze has been introduced in a new trailer, which you can view above.
Headlining the cast is YouTuber and voice actor Yong Yea, who will be providing the voice for protagonist Kazuma Kiryu. Meanwhile, Topher Ngo will take care of singing duties during specific minigames. We've also got the likes of David Hayter, Matt Mercer, Kaiji Tang, Risa Mei, and more.
Truth be told, we'll probably be playing the game with the original Japanese voiceover, just for that added authenticity. But if you'd rather have English dialogue when playing, it's good that the option has been added, at least.
Let's check out the full cast announcement:
- Kazuma Kiryu –Yong Yea / Topher Ngo (Singing)
- Goro Majima – Matt Mercer
- Akira Nishikiyama – Kaiji Tang / Greg Chun (Singing)
- Makoto Makimura – Risa Mei
- Osamu Kashiwagi – David Hayter
- Jun Oda – Alejandro Saab
- Tsukasa Sagawa – Andrew Kishino
- Tetsu Tachibana – Howard Wang
- Wen Hai Lee – Bill Millsap
- Daisaku Kuze – Keston John
- Hiroki Awano – Eliah Mountjoy
- Homare Nishitani – Vic Chao
- Keiji Shibusawa – Jon Ohye
- Masaru Sera – Nobi Nakanishi
- Billiken – Adam Gold
- Sohei Dojima – Imari Williams
- Takashi Nihara – Frank Todaro
- Futoshi Shimano – Fred Tatasciore
- Shintaro Kazama – Paul Nakauchi
To get a flavour of how the English voiceover work will come across in the game, two clips featuring Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima have also been shared.
What are your thoughts on the English voiceover work for Yakuza 0? Let us know with a comment – and if you're not a fan, please do keep it respectful.
David Hayter is a great VA so I could play this in the English dub and probably appreciate it.
It sounds better than an old Japanese martial arts series called MONKEY (or monkey magic in the uk) back in the late 70s early 80s. YouTube it 😆!
I love to see it! Definitely grabbing this when I have window to play it!
This makes such a huge difference. I appreciate the fact they added English voice acting and actually hired quality VAs.
That's cool that they're doing that. I'm sure there will be some complaining about Yong, but he actually did a great job.
Just too bad it's a game key cartridge, otherwise it'd be the third time I bought this game, next to the standard PS4 and limited run release.
There’s some all star names here; Greg chun (Ike from fire emblem), David hayter (Solid Snake and Big Boss, excellent choice for kashiwagi) Alejandro Saab (Akihiko Sanada, his voice is nearly perfect for Oda.) Impressive, but not enough for me to pay 70 CAD when I own the original. The people that haven’t played this yet though, I highly recommend playing 0 in some form or another, it’s a masterpiece
I'm currently playing the Deadly Premonition series and loving it, sounds like the natural step up from that is Yakuza so I guess I have my work cut out for me.
Also Solid Snake was one of my massive game crushes for a long time, Hayter is a big "get" for this cast.
Recently went through all of Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii dubbed and the voicework was top notch.
Yay, can’t wait for 2 and 6!
(All for the sake of glorious Virtua Fighter!!!)
Part of me was hoping they’d recast Kiryu’s English VA. I couldn’t take his voice in Infinite Wealth, just doesn’t fit the character at all.
That said, all you folks who get to play 0 for the first time will have a blast!
I'll definitely keep the Japanese voices myself (not only that's my preference, but it will also be good practice) - that said, pretty cool addition!
Perfect, I'll actually be able to play casually with the TV on in the background without having to focus on reading subtitles
Kiryu's voice is fine, although I prefer the gruffer Japanese voice actor. Matt Mercer is an incredible voice actor, and that clip fits Majima perfectly for the early game, but I wonder if he'll do Majima's insane persona at the end of the game justice.
I actually think Yong Yea's performance works better with young Kiryu than it did as old Kiryu in Infinite Wealth. And Matt Mercer is PERFECT as Majima
I saw “David Hayter” and instantly clicked.
Snake? Snake?! SNAAAAAKE!!!!
@karatekid1612 I loved Monkey back in the day. The game Black Myth: Wukong that came out recently, is actually based on it.
