After confirming the English voiceover cast for Yakuza 0: Director's Cut recently, Sega has now shared a quick look at actor David Hayter in the role of Osamu Kashiwagi.

In case you're unaware, Hayter is perhaps best known for his role as Solid/Naked/Old Snake in the Metal Gear Solid series. He's also worked on titles such as Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty, and Dragon Age: inquisition.

Prior to Yakuza 0, Hayter also played the role of Osamu Kashiwagi in Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Yakuza 0 will be joining Mario Kart World, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, Street Fighter 6, and more as a day one launch title for the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025. It's been confirmed that the physical release will be the controversial Game Key Card, meaning the cartridge itself won't contain any significant data, thus requiring a full download from the eShop.

If you're itching to try out the Yakuza series now, Yakuza Kiwami was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. While our review highlighted a few frustrations, it's nevertheless an excellent experience and a good starting point for newcomers (though arguably not as good as Yakuza 0).