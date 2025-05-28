We are a little under two months away from Donkey Kong Bananza arriving on Switch 2 now, and it's fair to say we are excited. The first 3D DK platformer in decades is enough to get the hype train running, but let's not pretend that it doesn't come with a hefty dose of trepidation, too. There's a lot riding on this one, and we want Nintendo to get it right.

Of course, we trust the Big N to do exactly that (and from everything we've seen and played so far, Bananza is shaping up to be a good 'un), but that won't stop us from compiling some hopes and dreams in the run-up to the game's release.

Here to share his list of things he hopes make the DK cut is our wonderful video producer, Zion. In the above video, Mr. Z runs through everything he wants to see in Bananza, from colourful side characters to improved performance, vine swinging to Diddy Kong. We won't dive into everything on Zion's list here — you'll have to watch the video for that — but rest assured, there are some picks that we're now desperate to see in DK's latest.

We were lucky enough to go hands-on with Bananza at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience last month, and we liked what we saw. "This could well be DK's breakout game," we said in our coverage, "And he more than deserves it".