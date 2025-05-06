The Nintendo Today! app is back with another tasty little nugget of Switch 2 news, this time showcasing the launch line-up for the console's profile icons — and it's a pretty beefy list.

According to the app, Switch 2 will launch with an impressive 258 user profile icons, with series like Zelda, Mario and Pokémon all getting a healthy boost in the avatar department. Highlights will differ depending on your favourite franchises, but we'll give a shoutout to the three Tears of the Kingdom Koroks to choose between — ya-haha indeed.

There's a neat little video rundown in today's update on the app, showcasing every user icon you can expect to find at launch. The footage was shared on BlueSky by OatmealDome, and you can check it out below.

[Switch 2] The console will have 258 default profile icons, nearly double that of the Switch 1 (which has 147). — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-05-06T15:23:21.1503624Z

Last week, the Switch software update brought design refreshes to a bunch of OG icons, with Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi all getting a makeover. Perhaps the most notable change, however, came for ol' DK, whose avatar image was updated to reflect his new Bananza design and turn away from the Rare classic.