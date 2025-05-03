Konami Suikoden I & II HD Remaster has been out since March now, and it's overall it's gone down pretty well.

If you're still making your way through the remasters of these epic JRPGs, or want an excuse to revisit them, Konami has now rolled out Version 1.0.3 of the game. This patch focuses on multiple bug fixes for both games and also addresses some "other minor issues".

Here's the full rundown of what you can expect from this latest update via Konami's official website:

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - Version 1.0.3 (1st May 2025)

We have fixed the following issues.



Suikoden I/Suikoden II Common:

・Fixed text inconsistencies and errors

・Fixed the issue where Runes with healing effects were malfunctioning when used in the field with empty slots left in your party

・Optimized the game's stability



Suikoden I:

・Fixed the "Zombie Dragon fight" event in Seika, where the game froze when an item was dropped while your bag was full

・Fixed an issue where the game froze when a particular enemy dodged, and the double speed toggle was on for battles

・Fixed discrepancies in the damage calculation explanation for unite attacks

**Note: The in-game functions have not changed

・Fixed an issue where the game froze in Kimberly's event when playing the game on a high frame-rate PC with VSYNC on

・Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when turning back halfway from the Castle at Lake Toran

・Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when entering/leaving Mace's house

・Fixed an issue related to the record time in the matching cards minigame (Only when there are no records yet)

・Fixed an issue where the game froze when defeating the Crystal Core using a Double-Jab attack

・Fixed an issue where Kraze's "first mission" was not given properly depending on the direction he was spoken to. The mission will now be automatically unlocked when loading a save file



Suikoden II:

・Fixed an issue where the items in your storage room turned invalid when selecting "Arrange." In addition, if there were any invalid items that were generated through this issue, they will automatically be fixed to their intended state when loading a save file

・Fixed an issue where an error occurred when selecting "Retrieve" or "Strip" for certain dishes in the storage room

・Fixed an issue where there was no corresponding buttons to L1 and R1 when playing the "Dancing with Karen" minigame on PC platforms.

The following are the key settings:

Left Leg : X, NUM6

Right Leg : Z, NUM2

Left Hand : C, NUM8

Right Hand : Ctrl, NUM4

Right Turn : V, NUM7 **added

Left Turn : B, NUM9 **added

・Fixed an issue where the hints were not displayed when pressing the touchpad when playing the "Dance with Karen" minigame on PS5®

・Fixed the upper limit in the random boost range for status increasing items such as the Stone of Power

・Fixed an issue where an error occurred when assigning a character bearing the Medicine Rune and entering battle with empty slots left in your party

・Fixed an issue where the background music would play abnormally when entering the 2nd floor Great Hall in the headquarters when attacking L'Renouille

・Fixed an issue where the climbing/getting down point in ladders would sometimes change

・Fixed an issue where an error occurred when Badeaux was equipped with Millet Dumplings, integrated into a separate party from the hero's during the Luca fight, and used the Beastmaster Attack

・Fixed an issue where equipment "Retrieved" from the storage room could not be equipped properly



Other minor issues have been addressed as well.

In addition, the following functions have been added.

・The option to close the game at the title screen on PC platforms

・The addition of Settings 2 on the title screen

・The option to toggle the BGM playback speed when you make use of the double speed function during battles in Settings 2

・The option to turn on/off the footstep sound effect during movement in Settings 2

・The option to switch the dash maneuver input (press to dash or press to walk) in Settings 2

・The option to turn on/off auto-save in Settings 2

・The addition of info on whether an item can be equipped and how the stats change when selecting “Retrieve” in the storage room

・Changing the color of the Stars’ names on the tablet if they’re temporarily leaving your army so that the level up conditions for your headquarters are more comprehensible

**Note: The conditions have not changed from the original games

