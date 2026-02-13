Konami is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania series this year, and the celebrations officially began today with the announcement of Castlevania: Belmont's Curse for multiple platforms including Switch.

Now, on the series' anniversary webpage, the Castlevania production team has shared a special message, confirming the "doors of Castlevania" have opened once more. It goes on to mention how this is just the "beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania" in the anniversary year.

Here's the Castlevania 40th Anniversary message in full:

The doors of Castlevania open once more. This year marks the 40th anniversary since the original ‘Akumajō Dracula’ first saw the light of day.

In this commemorative year, “Castlevania” will be revived. First up is this title: ‘Castlevania: Belmont's Curse’. We couldn’t think in other studios to work together rather than Evil Empire and Motion Twin, studios brimming with talent and passion, to deliver a new exploration-based 2D action game that captures the essence of Castlevania while bringing fresh innovation. This is the beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania. Look forward to the return of the magnificent “nightmare” lurking in the darkness. Castlevania series Production Team

Apart from the new project Belmont's Curse, which the developers behind Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia are working on, what else would you like to see from this long-running series this year? Let us know in the comments.