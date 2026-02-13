The lovely, heartfelt 2D adventure Neva is getting a paid DLC expansion, and it'll cost you less than the vast majority of Starbucks' menu.

Launching on 19th February, Neva: Prologue will set you back a mere £2.49 in the UK and will reveal how the game's key protagonists, Alba and Neva, first became involved with one another.

The expansion will introduce three new locations along with some unique game mechanics, and developer Nomada Studio has stressed that it's intended to be played after the main game. It looks pretty cool though, with the trailer showcasing some creatures that look awfully similar to No-Face from Spirited Away. Hey, not a bad thing.

Here's a look at the official description:

Follow Alba as she chases a trail of white butterflies deep into the corrupted swamps, only to discover a frightened wolf cub, lost and alone. Determined to save her, Alba must earn the young wolf's trust and guide her through the blighted wilderness. Together, they will face new enemies, endure perilous trials, and confront a monstrous force that threatens to tear them apart. Designed to be experienced after completing the main game, Neva: Prologue offers a deeper challenge and rich narrative for returning players. The expansion introduces three new locations, each featuring unique gameplay mechanics, alongside new challenges, enemies, and intense boss encounters.

Meanwhile, if you've yet to experience the main game, we called Neva "a spectacular example of art in motion, delivering a thoroughly engrossing platforming experience that’ll stick in your mind long after you’ve rolled credits" in our 9/10 review.

So yeah, we think it's well worth checking out.