If you've been holding out for a physical Switch copy of SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, which was released on the eShop in March, you'll be pleased to hear it's on the way.
Playasia has issued a reminder on social media about its physical copy with "multi-language" support (including English on the cartridge) and an English cover. It will set you back $36.99 USD or your regional equivalent and it's expected to ship on 5th June 2025.
When this Square Enix remaster arrived on the Switch a few months ago, we thought it was a solid effort - awarding it eight out of ten stars.
"SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is a solid port of a great JRPG from more than two decades ago. It keeps what was special about the original — the story and the characters — and adds to it with new plot elements. While we weren’t in love with the combat mechanics or the exploration puzzles, they don’t get in the way of a great story."