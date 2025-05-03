Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 811k

If you've been holding out for a physical Switch copy of SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered, which was released on the eShop in March, you'll be pleased to hear it's on the way.

Playasia has issued a reminder on social media about its physical copy with "multi-language" support (including English on the cartridge) and an English cover. It will set you back $36.99 USD or your regional equivalent and it's expected to ship on 5th June 2025.





English included on cart + English cover.



order below ⬇️ SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered releases physically next month!English included on cart + English cover.order below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SxDknAmf2C May 2, 2025

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

When this Square Enix remaster arrived on the Switch a few months ago, we thought it was a solid effort - awarding it eight out of ten stars.