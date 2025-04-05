Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 803k

The Switch 2 has officially locked in a release date and while a lot of games have already been confirmed for the platform, it looks like we might have one more.

It seems Konami will be releasing its Suikoden 1 & 2 HD Remaster package on the Switch 2, with listings for this game already popping up on sites like Play-asia. It will apparently be made available alongside the launch of the system on 5th June 2025 and it's priced at $34.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) with pre-orders now live.





Will include English, Japanese, and Chinese language options.



At the moment, this title seems to have only been revealed for select regions, but the versions available for pre-order will include English-language support. There's also no mention of it being a Game-Key card release or anything like that, either.

This Suikoden HD Remaster package arrived last month on the original Switch system, and you can find out more about these classic RPGs in our full review of the collection here on Nintendo Life.