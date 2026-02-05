In case you missed the update last October, Yacht Club's new game Mina the Hollower has been delayed, although it's not a "major" one.

In saying this, there have been some posts circulating online about the current date listed on the Switch eShop. If you haven't already noticed in recent months, the title has currently got an "estimated release date" on the storefront of "2030".

Now, while game development cycles can sometimes take an incredibly long time (we're looking at you, Metroid Prime 4), this is not one of those cases. The developer's communications team has once again taken to social media to clarify (and reassure) fans this week that this is just a "placeholder date". So, there's no need to worry!

YachtClubGames: It's a placeholder date! I wanted to put something ridiculous like 2077 haha. We'll update it once we finish development. MiffedScientist: These platforms should just start accepting 20XX as a date for these circumstances. YachtClubGames: Right? We appreciate you reaching out for clarification though!!!! We're just as excited to get it into your hands TY for your patience.

So, there's no specific update about when exactly this Zelda-inspired adventure will arrive on the Switch, Switch 2 and other platforms just yet, but we'll hopefully be hearing about it at some point in 2026. The team has also been asked about the possibility of a physical release when Mina does arrive, but it all depends on the game's "success".

More recently, in December, the Shovel Knight developers described their new title starring Mina as a "make-or-break" scenario for the future of the company.