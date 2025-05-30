Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

SEGA is bringing Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. to the Switch 2 and certain other next-generation platforms in the future, but in case you missed it, it's also working on its next major entry in the series. While we don't know the specifics just yet, the team behind it does have some requirements it feels it must meet.

Speaking to Famitsu recently, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed the high standards and how if it's not good enough, the project could simply come to halt. Here's what he had to say (via a translation from EventHubs):

Masayoshi Yokoyama: "If it starts feeling like it won't be good enough, we're just going to stop the project midway through. That's how serious we are about it"

The new entry's producer Riichirou Yamada added to this, reiterating how if the studio head decides development is stopping "it really does stop". The team also aspires to make something that apparently "hasn't been made before" and it's not just a case of "creating games from games".

Once again, no platforms or release date have been announced for the new Virtua Fighter game. In the immediate future, Nintendo fans can look forward to the fifth entry which will include rollback netcode and cross-play functionality with other platforms.